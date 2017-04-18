Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires these actors to follow this fitness routine by Anushka Parwani

Post her motherhood, Kareena Kapoor Khan soon decided to resume work and made her first comeback public appearance with a fashion show. She left her critics awestruck with her figure and since then, we hear that the actress has been following a strict diet regime. However, while she has been following the Flyfit technique prescribed to her by Anushka Parwani, we hear several other celebrities have been following a similar routine.

One amongst them is Amrita Arora. The former actress too follows this technique which is a mix of aerial yoga and pilates. Not just her, she has also been taking her sister Malaika Arora Khan for the same regime. In fact, Amrita even shared this picture on her Instagram page saying, “For the body mind and soul.”

Besides her, yet another celebrity who has got hooked to this is Huma Qureshi. In fact, Huma has been following a 28 day diet and fitness routine. Also, taking out time between her other form of exercises, she, reportedly has been dedicating her time for Flyfit. She too took to the picture sharing site to post the image and said, “What do you do when u reach the mid point of your #28DayCleanse ?? You hang in there ;-)”

But it is not just actresses who have been benefiting from this schedule but it is also the actors. One of Kareena’s closest friends, Tusshar Kapoor too has been taking out time from his Golmaal Again schedule to follow his workout routine and Flyfit is a part of it. Juggling between his time as a parent to Lakkshya as well as work, here is Tusshar in complete action. Sharing this video on Instagram, Tusshar added, “Feeling energised & radiant after an intense aerial yoga session with @anshukayoga.”

Amit Sadh, who is gearing up for the release of Sarkar 3 opposite Amitabh Bachchan too has been following a similar routine. He posted on Instagram saying, “So excited to have #ShivajiNagre aka @theamitsadh back at the studio.”