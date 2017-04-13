Karan Johar’s kids receive this beautiful gift from Javed Akhtar and it is eternal!

Karan Johar’s new borns, Yash and Roohi are being showered with love and blessings not just from fans across the world, but also the Bollywood fraternity. From the Gen Y generation to the superstars to veterans, everyone has welcomed the twins with open arms and they are being pampered with gifts not just from their father but also from their loved ones around.

In fact, the renowned writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar too has gifted something special and eternal for Yash and Roohi. What more than an ever-lasting literary piece written by the legendary writer himself could one ask for? ‘Javed saab’ as he is fondly referred to as, wrote poetry defining and describing the two children.

As we take a glimpse of the same, Karan Johar who was equally thrilled to receive this from Javed Akhtar responded to his sweet gesture on social media. The filmmaker-producer took to Twitter to express his token of gratitude saying, “Thank you Javedsaab….this will always remain truly special to us….we love you lots!! Yash….Roohi… and me….. @Javedakhtarjadu”

On the film front, Karan Johar who bagged awards and accolades for his directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year, is currently focusing on his production wing which will now gear up for the release of one of India’s most expensive films Baahubali – The Conclusion. He has also collaborated with Salman Khan for the first time for a film which will star Akshay Kumar in the lead.