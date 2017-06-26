“When Karan Johar posted a blog on nepotism, I felt it was more of a brainwash” – Kangna Ranaut

A while back, Kangna Ranaut made headlines when she featured on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ where she lashed out at the show’s host Karan Johar accusing him of promoting nepotism in Bollywood. While the filmmaker Karan Johar took the accusations head on with a smile on his face, he later went on to talk about how Kangna’s statements had affected him on twitter and via a blog on the same. Now, recently on the show ‘Anupam Kher’s People’, Kangna decided to respond to Karan Johar’s response on being called nepotistic as well as talk about star kids and how easy they had it.

Speaking about Karan Johar’s blog on nepotism, Kangna said that though the filmmaker’s statements did not affect her, she felt they were simply a brainwash. “Honestly, the debate did not affect me at all. I am quite self-sufficient at this point of time in my life as I have also launched my own production house. I want to propagate my story and there should be nothing wrong about it. When Karan Johar posted a blog on nepotism, I felt it was more of a brainwash than being objective”, commented the Queen actress.

However, the actress who was last seen in the film Rangoon further went on to talk about how easy star kids had it when it comes to getting an audience and critic following, right from the beginning. In fact, Kangna Ranaut termed them as ‘Privileged’, citing that compared to the outsiders who have to work hard and that it takes a lifetime to reach the same starting point that celebrity kids enjoy. “Do these Bollywood kids know that it takes almost 10 years to build an audience and to get a critic? These star kids already start from a point where they have everything and they are not aware of the fact that for an outsider, it can take his entire lifetime to reach the starting point,” she said.

Citing her own life and career as an example, Kangna Ranaut went on to add, “I got one critic after struggling for 10 years and no one cared whether I was alive or dead prior to me becoming a star. One has to earn their critics, so you are privileged. Let me put this way and yes, it is not your fault. But at the same time, it is a democracy and we cannot let the society be segregated in this extreme manner and we have to make sure everyone is given the equal opportunities.”

Back on the film front, Kangna Ranaut will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran and later in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.