This is Kangna Ranaut’s befitting reply to a question about nepotism

Kangna Ranaut left everyone surprised when she openly criticized the practice of nepotism in Bollywood on national television during the chat show Koffee With Karan. In the wake of the same, it triggered a controversy soon after the show ended as Karan Johar responded to it stating that she is playing a ‘victim card’ that further sparked speculations about a rift between the actress and the A-list director-producer.

His remark, followed by her response soon resulted in a media spectacle and when the actress was recently questioned about the same, Kangna Ranaut continued to stand in support of ‘outsiders’ but refrained from using the term. Instead, she coined the word ‘actors from unconventional backgrounds’ and added that she would continue to support and encourage their talents.

Present at a lifestyle event recently, this was Kangna Ranaut’s response to a question on nepotism. “If you’re talking about nepotism, it’s not an objection, it’s an observation. I, as an individual… it is my prerogative to leave my footsteps behind for the ones who will follow me. It is important they know where I fell, where I walked, stayed and ran.”

Not just that, she continued to assert that one shouldn’t be prejudiced or judge someone because of the way they may have rushed for an audition or because they reside in a place that is considered ‘uncool’. “Not because someone doesn’t speak English, or has sweat patches because they have come in a rickshaw for an audition or someone is sharing an apartment with 10 people in an ‘uncool’ location. They shouldn’t be shamed for that. The doors shouldn’t be shut on their faces because of that,” said Kangna.

She also reacted to Anushka Sharma’s comments about how the industry welcomed her with open arms and how she never faced discrimination. Yet she maintained that the term ‘outsider’ is an invalid term since each and everyone in the industry work towards making cinema and anyone with a different intention should be the one who should be called an ‘outsider’. “I don’t consider myself an outsider. Whoever comes from an unconventional background, they should work towards it and not call themselves ‘oh we have been lucky enough that we didn’t face any discrimination or we are the chosen one, the industry has accepted us with open arms’. No, because people like us have been working on it. If today people are working with actresses who come from indie background, or so called ‘niche art background,’ it’s because we have made it mainstream today,” added the actress.

At the same time, Kangna Ranaut believes that people like her have been instrumental in bringing about a democratic atmosphere within the industry and how they have made even Hindi cool. “The fact that today in the industry we have a lot more democratic environment is also because of people like us who have been working at it. I see newcomers easily say ‘I can’t talk in English I will only talk in Hindi.’ It’s because we have made it appear cool.”

On the other hand, Kangna assured that she only wants to fight against nepotism and that it shouldn’t be turned into a personal vendetta neither does it represent a personal jibe against anyone. “We should all work it out and not point fingers and make it sound like a fight but to make the society more democratic for everyone,” she stated.