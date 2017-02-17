“Kangna Ranaut makes up stories in her head” – says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his third collaboration with his favourite director Vishal Bhardwaj titled Rangoon who gave him career defining roles in Kaminey and Haider. The previous roles gave him the much needed critical acclaim and several prestigious awards.

While there was an excitement collaborating for the third time with Vishal, there were many reports that had suggested that Shahid Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut did not get along on the sets. Though Shahid usually maintained the stance that he had a very professional relationship with her, she was quoted saying it was difficult to shoot scenes with him. Talking about filming the intimate scenes, she said, “Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick.”

On Thursday, Shahid was quizzed about the intimate mud scene between him and Kangna. He seemed to have not liked the way she has been portraying their professional relationship. He made a face unaware of any tension during the shooting and said, “What has she said about me? I have to tell you that Kangna makes up these weird stories. She has a very vivid imagination. That’s all I can say.”

Although Shahid did not enjoy the process of shooting the mud scenes, he did admit that on big screen it is one of the most beautiful one. He talked about how the process behind the much talked about scene from the trailer, “We were shooting in January and it was very cold. We had 20kgs of wet mud on us and every time we had to be wetted down before the shot. So, it was not an enjoyable experience. I fell ill for a week after that. It was one of my worst memories shooting for that scene. But, it looks beautiful. Though it was an absolute pain shooting that scene, when you see the film, it’s one of the nicest scenes in the film.”

Well, the shots been fired. Surely, Kangna Ranaut will have a lot to say about Shahid Kapoor’s fiery response. Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan and is slated to release on February 24.