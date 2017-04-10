WATCH: John Abraham becomes a chauffeur for his cute dog!

So far, we have only seen celebs being driven around in their cars by their chauffeurs. This time round, what we saw was something unbelievable. The hunky John Abraham became a chauffeur for his pet dog Bailey! John Abraham even posted a video of his drive with Bailey on the social media.

John Abraham captioned the video as “Driving my baby back home 🙂 @abraham_bailey P.S : this was shot using the GoPro camera please do not try this on your phone. Drive Safe! Stay Safe!”

On the films’ front, only today, we had reported about John Abraham’s next film being reportedly titled Shantivaan, which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, who had earlier directed The Shaukeens. The film is rumored to be an action drama that revolves around India’s nuclear tests. There has been no official confirmation or official announcement of the same. Do watch this space for details.