Jacqueline Fernandez starts prep for her next with Sushant Singh Rajput

Almost six months ago, we reported that one of the fresh pairs to be explored on screen will be that of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, there hasn’t been much news about the project in question and the two actors got committed to other films in the pipeline. Now, we hear that the duo has taken time for the said Tarun Mansukhani directorial and Jacqueline recently spoke about her prep for the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently appeared on Koffee With Karan, recently wrapped up the shoot of the action packed Reloaded with Sidharth Malhotra. Amidst other projects, Jacqueline has started training for her role in Tarun’s next for which she stated that she requires a more relaxed look. As we know Jacqueline is a fitness freak and her recent workouts though have given her a good look, Tarun, we hear wants the actress to have more of feminine curves. He apparently has asked the actress to lose all the muscles in order to play the role of sexy lass in the forthcoming film, which is tentatively titled Drive.

It is being said that Jacqueline, who has been working out rigorously, has gained some muscles and her body is being toned as a builder which Tarun doesn’t want in his film. Speaking about it, the actress added that she is aiming at making it more petite. Elaborating on her diet, Jacqueline also revealed that it has been changed to an alkaline one wherein she is surviving on veggies and nuts along with vegan shakes and nut milk. As far as physical training is concerned, the actress practices yoga and cardio regularly.

Last time we had reported that, the film will be the first instalment of an action packed franchise and that it will be produced under the banner Salman Khan Productions. It also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.