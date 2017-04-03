Is Irrfan Khan his musical debut?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Is Irrfan Khan his musical debut

Known to have given some of the most memorable intense roles on screen, Irrfan Khan truly has been bitten by the experimental big and rightly so. His varied roles on screen both in India and internationally has been appreciated by everyone, be it his subtle romance in Piku or his punch of sarcastic humour in Jurassic World.

Now a new picture has surfaced where Irrfan Khan donning a beanie cap is seen in a music recording room with musical geniuses, Papon and Anu Malik. Now it only makes us wonder what could he be doing with them. Now it is believed that Irrfan is all set to do a musical collaboration with these two and will be a synergy like no other.

