When Irrfan Khan got mobbed in Gangtok

The extremely talented Irrfan Khan, who has some of very prestigious projects lined up, recently got mobbed in Gangtok recently while he was shooting for an untitled film. During the shooting schedule, Irrfan Khan got an opportunity to meet people and visit the places in Gangtok. Needless to say that the response that got was extremely overwhelming.

There was an occasion when Irrfan Khan got mobbed by a stunning crowd. The people had gathered in large numbers to see Irrfan Khan when he had arrived to Gangtok. Speaking about Gangtok and the Overwhelming response that he got there, Irrfan Khan said, ”The welcome in Gangtok was fantastic. In a place where access to movies are very limited and then to see such response was great. Much like the place, the people of Gangtok are wonderful and beautiful.”

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan will be seen in films like The Song of The Scorpions Hindi Medium and an untitled film that is being directed by Tanuja Chandra.