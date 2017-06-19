INSIDE PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and others attend Gauri Khan’s star-studded restaurant opening

On Sunday, June 18, it was a star-studded affair when Gauri Khan made her entry into the restaurant design space with her newest restaurant Arth. Many celebrities came together to show support to the Khans on their new venture.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan made it a father-daughter affair on Father’s Day when he arrived at the venue with his teenage daughter Suhana Khan. The 16-year-old stole the limelight from her superstar as she arrived in an orange bandage dress. SRK shared selfie with his daughter and wrote, “And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan.”

Gauri Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt came to support the Khans and spent some time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla and Gauri Khan. She shared a photograph with them and congratulated Gauri on her new venture. She wrote, “Happy nights at the all new and gorgeously designed Arth! Congratulations @gaurikhan.”

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan:

If there’s a party, then one can always spot Karan Johar. Karan could not have skipped Gauri’s new venture as she was the one who built his twins’ nursery. Being a proud friend, he wrote, “So proud of @gaurikhan …her designed new place @arthmumbai is amazing!!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Jani and Gauri Khan:

Gauri Khan’s joint venture with entrepreneur Kunal Jani gave the fans what they have always wanted- a selfie featuring SRK and Gauri. The power couple posed with Kunal as he captioned the picture as, “@arthmumbai #aalliahospitality.Thank you @iamsrk @gaurikhan.”

Nandita Mahtani, Malaika Arora, Deanne Panday and Sussanne Khan:

It was ladies night for bffs Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Deanne Panday and Nandita Mahtani who chose to stick together at the party.

Dino Morea, Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mahtani, Deanne Panday and Ahaan Panday:

The Khan princess Suhana Khan was definitely the favourite at this party. The teenager mingled with everyone including Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mahtani, Deanne Panday and her teenage son Ahaan Panday.

Farah Khan and Gauri Khan:

Well, the party is never complete if Shah Rukh Khan’s another close friend Farah Khan doesn’t come to support him. Farah was flying solo but made sure to congratulate Gauri for her work. She snapped a selfie with Gauri and wrote, “Congratulations @gaurikhan on designing the coolest space #arth even i stayed up till 1 am.”