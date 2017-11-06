INSIDE PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and others party hard at Deepika Padukone’s bash!

Deepika Padukone, who has been keeping busy with Padmavati, hosted an intimate party at her residence on Saturday night in Mumbai to celebrate the Padmavati trailer and song success. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film trailer has received a positive response and the cast is enjoying all the accolades.

On Saturday night, putting all breakup rumours to rest, Ranveer Singh was the first one to arrive at Deepika Padukone’s private party. Not only that, Deepika and Ranveer even posed together for a picture with Manish Malhotra. Manish shared a click and captioned it, “Thank you my dearest @deepikapadukone for a fun chilled evening #allaboutlastnight #fabulous @ranveersingh and #gorgeous @deepikapadukone #funtimes #laughter #positivity always @mmalhotraworld.”

A barrage of celebrities was seen at the bash including upcoming stars Shahid Kapoor‘s brother Ishaan Khatter, Sridevi’s oldest daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan– Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The trio posed with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar as the latter captioned the photo, “The young ones! The star one and the me!”

Manish Malhotra too shared lovely moments with Sonakshi Sinha, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and wrote, “#allaboutlastnight @deepikapadukone #cool #home with the beautiful young stars @aslisona @janhvikapoor6 #saaraali @sara_sultan3.”

Karan Johar shared a lovely selfie with Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as the girls hugged each other in the picture. He wrote, “Jahnvi and Sara strike a pose!!!!! and I do what I do in every photo! Am a repetitive poser!”

Ittefaq trio Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kapil Chopra aka Juno Chopra were also seen at the party hanging out with Manish Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan. Manish captioned the photo, “#allaboutlastnight @deepikapadukone cool home #funnight with my favourite @bachchan @aslisona @s1dofficial #juno all of us Posers.”

Ranbir Kapoor‘s cousins Armaan Jain and recent debutante Aadar Jain looked dapper at the party as they shared a cutesy picture with Deepika. As she posed for a picture, Aadar gave her a sweet kiss on her cheek and captioned the picture, “Thank you for a blurry evening, love you always!! ❤ @deepikapadukone #aboutlastnight.”

Pretty Kriti Sanon was all smiling at the party with Manish Malhotra as the latter shared a selfie with her and wrote, “#allaboutlastnight with gorgeous @kritisanon #friends #love.”

Other celebrities who attended the party included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, Athiya Shetty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar among others.

As far the movie is concerned, Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is slated to release on December 1, 2017.