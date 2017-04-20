Inside Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrate mom’s 70th birthday with the Kapoor clan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrate mom's 70th birthday with the Kapoor clan

The Kapoor family milestones are always a grand affair. The Kapoor clan unites to celebrate every occasion in a grand way. As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s mom Babita Kapoor turned 70, the family got together for a house party.

Karisma Kapoor shared cute pictures from the birthday party. Later she shared a collage of pictures from cake cutting and cuddled with her mom. The family later posed together for a family photo. Besides Kareena and Karisma, the attendees included Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Rajiv Kapoor, Karisma’s kids Samaira and Kiann, Neetu Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor. Karisma captioned the family.portrait as, “Keeping up with the Kapoor’s #moms70th #familylove #familytime #wonderfullevening #birthdaycelebration???? #aboutlastnight”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon begin shooting for her next Veere Di Wedding. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef which is a remake of a Hollywood film of the same name.

