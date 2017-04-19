“I’d never interview Donald Trump”- Sonakshi Sinha

ByFaridoon Shahryar
Sonakshi Sinha went on to add

“I would actually resign from my job. I will never ever go and interview Donald Trump,” said the feisty Sonakshi Sinha, when a fan asked her a question what would Noor ask Donald Trump during a Bollywood Hungama exclusive ‘Meet and Greet’ a short while back.

Adding on to her statement, Sonakshi Sinha went on to add, “I just don’t want to deal with that person ever. I just feel bad for America.” Post the ‘Meet And Greet’, when I pointed out the fan question, Sonakshi Sinha laughingly said, “I really don’t want to interview Donald Trump.”

