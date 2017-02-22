Huma Qureshi becomes the first Indian actress to visit the Facebook headquarters in London

Just a couple of weeks ago, we had reported that Huma Qureshi will be in London for the premiere of her forthcoming international venture Viceroy’s House, directed by Gurinder Chadha. Besides this, the actress received an interesting invitation and it was definitely more than special for her.

Huma Qureshi was invited to the Facebook headquarters based in UK and the actress was obviously thrilled about it. In fact, she is the first Indian actress to visit the London based Headquarters of this social networking site and she visited the same on February 22. Since she is in the midst of the promotions of Viceroy’s House, the actress also spoke about the forthcoming release.

Sources claim that the actress received a warm welcome wherein upon her arrival she was also given an office tour by the team which was later followed by a live chat. Talking about it, Huma added, “I am glad that I’m the first Indian actor to visit the Facebook headquarters in London. To be invited there is an honour and I feel privileged. I feel so blessed and loved to be able to get so much love from people.”

Besides the film’s premiere and promotions, Huma also recently attended the London Fashion Week and was on the front row for the Teatum-Jones show after receiving a special invitation from the designer duo.

On the other hand, her film Viceroy’s House is a period drama set during the late 40s when India was at the brink of its independence. It also stars Huge Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal among others and is scheduled to release on March 3 in London.