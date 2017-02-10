Hrithik Roshan calls out Tommy Hilfiger brand for misusing his photo with his sons

Hrithik Roshan is a face of many brands. The actor recently even shot a cover photo with his father Rakesh Roshan and his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan during the promotions of his recently released film Kaabil.

Over the years, Hrithik usually has never lost his cool during the controversial legal battle or over the clash of his films with another. So, when someone like him calls out someone on social media it definitely hits you. It turns out that clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger used his photo with his sons for promotional purposes without even consulting him. Slamming the brand, he wrote, “Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out.”

The running shot of Hrithik Roshan and his sons was taken from their January issue of the Hello magazine cover shoot. The brand has not yet responded.