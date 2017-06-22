Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.06.2017 | 8:21 AM IST

HOTTIE ALERT: Sushmita Sen enjoys her summer days swimming in a pool

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sushmita Sen enjoys her summer days swimming in a pool

Sushmita Sen might be missing from the films but she sure knows how to turn up the heart. At the age of 41 years, Sushmita Sen is proving that age is just a number.

While monsoon has just begun, Sushmita Sen is still enjoying the sunny days. Today, she shared a photograph enjoying some pool time in a black swimsuit. Floating on the water, she captioned the photograph as, “I love to #float in the rains!!!. swimmming in the ocean of life in absolute surrender!!! #metime. Live light & stay afloat ❤#lessons mmuuaaah!!!!

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2010 film No Problem. In 2015, she worked in Bengali film, Nirbaak.

