Here are some of the hottest places to catch celebrities dining

Celebrity spotting hasn’t yet become a trend in India, however, people and fans flock to any given location for a chance to see if not meet that favourite matinee idol. But apart from celebrities dropping in every now and then at malls and other popular places, Bollywood Hungama decided to take a look at some of the favourite celeb hangout and dinner spots over the past couple of weeks.

Olive

Starting off it was Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra stepping out to dinner at ‘Olive’ in Bandra. Interestingly the place is best known for its candle light dinners, Chicken Bomba, Stuffed Mushroom, Hummus Platter, Brownie, Sangria, and their Sunday Brunch.

Pali Village Cafe

Karisma Kapoor and Anu Diwan were snapped post lunch at Pali Village Café, a place that makes a mean Quinoa salad, Marinara Pizza, Chicken Slider, Sangria, Watermelon Feta Salad, Seafood Risotto, and mouth-watering waffles.

The Kitchen Garden

It was a night out for Richa Chadda who was snapped with her friends post dinner at ‘The Kitchen Garden’. We guess the troupe gorged on some Soba Salad, Avocado Sandwich, Mushroom Soup, Avocado Salad, and Salad Bowl that the restaurant is known for.

Indigo

The ever bust and always courteous Tiger Shroff was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani after lunch at ‘Indigo’. Hope you guys didn’t miss out on the Mushroom Sandwich, Turkey Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Burger, Hazelnut Mousse, Spaghetti, Apple Pie, and Bbq Chicken Burgers out there!

Hakkasan

Another popular celebrity hang out in Bandra is Hakkasan that serves up some delicious dumplings, chicken dim sum, spicy prawns, and prawn dim sum. Digging into the delicacies on offer recently was Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna. Following them was the Half Girlfriend actress Shraddha Kapoor who had a girl’s night with her friends a couple of days ago.

Bastian

Lobster Roll, Cheesecake, jumbo prawn, lobster meat, poached eggs and virgin mojito is Bastian. This hot spot located on Linking Road in Bandra is a sure shot celebrity sighting venue. In fact just recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were snapped after enjoying a scrumptious dinner, followed by Shraddha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor who graced the place for a dinner bash.

145 Bistro

145 Bistro located on Pali Road in Bandra recently played host to Sonakshi Sinha for a dinner session. We hope the actress who is gearing up for her release Noor didn’t miss out on the desserts and bakes out here, especially the Nutella Shake which is one heavenly delight.