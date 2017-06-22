Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 8:10 PM IST

HOTNESS: Amy Jackson looks like a smokestorm in her lingerie

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amy Jackson looks like a smokestorm in her lingerie (1)

Amy Jackson is one such actress who never fails to amaze everyone with her beauty. The actress, who recently wrapped up Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, is currently on work cum vacation in Thailand

From her hotel room in Thailand, Amy Jackson shared a very sensuous photograph as she posed in lingerie. Amy captioned the image as, “TOMORROW.” She also shared a photograph from her pre-shoot in a bathrobe. Spending her last day in Thailand, she wrote, “Zen Zoninggg. Off to shoot for the final day of our Thai schedule.”

Amy Jackson looks like a smokestorm in her lingerie (2)

On the work front, Amy Jackson will be seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2018.

