HOTNESS ALERT! Ruhi Singh looks her sexiest best in blue bikini

Ruhi Singh might not be making waves in Bollywood films. But on Instagram, she’s surely emerging as an actor to watch out for. Her hot pictures are a treat and off late, she’s posting loads of them. Just last week, she had 1.34 lakh followers on her Instagram handle and the number has already upped to 1.37 lakh.

We reported last week how Ruhi Singh is holidaying in USA. The latest picture, it seems, is clicked on this very vacation and arguably, it’s her hottest picture till date! It shows the sexy siren posing just outside what seems like a giant bath tub. She’s wearing a blue bikini and she looks smoking hot. A part of her leg is immersed in water while the other one is not and the pose also makes for a great impact. Her side profile pose, her tied hair, the sunglasses and the wonderful view behind also add to the charm of the picture. Last week, we had also reported how she is the underrated hottie of Bollywood when we had posted two pictures of her in which she was seen chilling near a swimming pool in a bikini. The current picture however is hotter and confirms our belief that she deserves much more attention than what she gets currently. We hope the trip of Ruhi Singh continues for a few more days and she uploads more such photos.

Ruhi Singh debuted in Bollywood with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls in 2015. In 2016, she was seen in Jaaved Jaaferi-Lisa Ray starrer Ishq Forever. Both films however flopped. Earlier this year, she did a Tamil film Bongu. Her upcoming Hindi film is Cobra co-starring Gautam Gulati and Nyra Banerjee.