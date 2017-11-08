HOTNESS ALERT: Disha Patani adds oomph to this sexy shoot for Maxim

Bollywood’s new babe on the block Disha Patani, who made her way to the Hindi film industry last year with M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, is definitely one of the most favourite celebrities on social media. The actress is full of confidence with oodles of charm and impresses every time with her stunning photoshoots.

Now, Disha Patani is flaunting her beautiful looks in the latest shoot for Maxim India. The actress gave the fans a sneak peek from her latest shoot. Bringing in the autumn- winter look, Disha Patani looks stunning in a tube denim top with peach eye makeup and nude lips. She captioned the photo, “Coming sooon @maxim.india picture by the mosttt talented @nicksaglimbeni Makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo. ”

On the film, Disha Patani is currently shooting for Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on Apil 27, 2018.