HOTNESS ALERT: Deepika Padukone looks like a smoke storm in her latest photoshoot for her clothing line!

Deepika Padukone is one actress in the film industry who makes everyone go weak on their knees with her beauty. From her red carpet to airport looks, the actress just knows how to carry herself perfectly and bring some new fashion trends into limelight.

On Friday afternoon, Deepika Padukone shared some of her latest photographs from her new photoshoot that are absolutely stunning. Showcasing the Autumn/ Winter 2017 Collection from ‘All About You From Deepika Padukone’ clothing line, Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous in each look. From polka dots to vibrant colours and prints, Deepika definitely wants everyone to follow some amazing trends this autumn/winter.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently on the last schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. The film stars Deepika as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.