Last Updated 28.06.2017 | 3:44 PM IST

HOT! This video of Kyra Dutt enjoying spa time in the bathtub is the hottest thing on internet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
She was one of Madhur Bhandarkar’s leading ladies in the realistic film Calendar Girls. While we haven’t seen much of Kyra Dutt in Bollywood since then, she has now resurfaced in the circuits, courtesy her social media posts.

Kyra Dutt, who has also been a Kingfisher Calendar Girl in real life, is currently vacationing amidst the picturesque valleys of the Himalayas as well as exploring spiritual locations like Rishikesh. A proof of her recent journey is her Instagram page where she has been updating her fans all about it.

Amidst them, we came across this video of Kyra Dutt in a bathtub where she was indulging in Hydrotherapy. The actress was seen enjoying a therapeutic spa day at the popular getaway Ananda located in Uttarakhand. She shared this video saying, “Spa Day! Everyday! @ Ananda.#Hydrobath #Hydrotheraphy #Spa #BlissBum @anandainthehimalayas.”

On the work front, Kyra Dutt is exploring regional cinema and has been acting in South as well as Bengali films.

