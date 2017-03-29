HOT: Sneak peek at Bruna Abdullah’s latest sizzling hot photoshoot

Just yesterday, Bruna Abdullah went viral on social media platforms after the Brazilian model turned actress’ hot bikini images from the beaches in Brazil quite literally broke the internet. Well, a day later we came across this image of Bruna that has been shot by photographer Haider Khan.

Uploading the image of Bruna Abdullah from the shoot on his Instagram profile, Khan did not say much but then again he didn’t have to. Looking at the image Bruna Abdullah sheds all inhibitions for this beach shoot posing with nothing but just a fossil. Yes you read that right, by the looks of the image, Bruna seems to be posing in the nude for this racy photoshoot which we guess will make the cover for a well-known fashion magazine.

But whatever be the case, after this glimpse we can’t help but wait for the photographer or Bruna herself to release more images from the shoot.