HOT! Shama Sikander poses only in an animal print sheet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

While she has done a handful of films as well as been a part of some popular TV shows, we haven’t seen much of Shama Sikander on the entertainment front. However, of late, the actress came into news for her sizzling photoshoots and amongst them we came across this new picture.

Just a day ago, Shama Sikander took to Instagram to share a picture from yet another photoshoot where she is seen posing in an animal print quilt of sorts. Captioning it as ‘Happy Sunday’, the actress posted this picture giving a glimpse of one of her hot avatars once again.

Known for films like Prem Aggan, Shama achieved fame with the series Yeh Meri Life Hai in 2004. While she dabbled within the TV industry with shows like Seven and Baal Veer, the actress once again came into limelight after featuring as the protagonist in the short film Sexaholic.

