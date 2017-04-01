HOT: Shahid Kapoor does a Salman Khan for Filmfare!

HOT Shahid Kapoor does a Salman Khan for Filmfare!

Shahid Kapoor, last seen in Rangoon, has been rigorously prepping for the epic Rajput war drama Padmavati. The actor, in order to get into the shoes of Chittorgarh king Rawal Ratan Singh, has undergone extensive training to get a well-toned body and we got a glimpse of the same during a recent photoshoot.

Setting the temperatures soaring, Shahid Kapoor turned cover boy for Filmfare and the photoshoot had the actor going shirtless. Known for his good looks, the said photoshoot is a treat for Sasha (as he is fondly addressed) fans as the actor continues to flaunt his abs, which the actor has been working on for his forthcoming films.



Readers may be aware that Shahid Kapoor has been following a rigorous diet and workout schedule for the past few months. In fact, the actor even had a diet-conscious birthday with wife Mira introducing some interesting yet healthy food dishes as well as fruit punches during the actor’s bash.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor also shared a hearty conversation with the magazine as he has spoken about his personal and professional life which includes his relation with his family and the latest member there, Misha, his bonding with director Vishal Bhardwaj, the Rangoon debacle and others.

