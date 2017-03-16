HOT: Pooja Hegde in a sexy black lingerie for Maxim shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

HOT Pooja Hegde in a sexy black lingerie for Maxim shoot

Just yesterday, we had reported that the Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde redefined the word hot with her photo shoot for the popular men’s magazine Maxim. Featuring as the cover girl for the month of March, Pooja certainly sent the temperatures soaring.

Well, the cover of the magazine isn’t the only reason to get your hands on a copy, especially since the actress has done an entire photoshoot for the latest issue. But the photo shoot isn’t the simple mundane run of the mill one, in fact Pooja shared a sneak peak of what to expect from the shoot in her Instagram account saying, “Be comfortable in your own skin and body.Own it and be proud.Confidence is ALWAYS sexy #FitWithAnAppetite #Repost @maxim.india”.

Back on the film front, Pooja who was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Ashutosh Gowariker film Mohenjo Daro will next be seen in the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan’s next will be with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan

REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan’s next will be with…

shekhar-suman

Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about ‘one cocained…

Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan to star in Prabhu Deva’s South…

Hrithik Roshan-1

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan in talks with Ratan Tata to…

Hrithik Roshan to launch his own workout regime news

Hrithik Roshan to launch his own workout regime

Hrithik-Roshan-receives

Hrithik Roshan receives written apology from…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification