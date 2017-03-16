HOT: Pooja Hegde in a sexy black lingerie for Maxim shoot

Just yesterday, we had reported that the Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde redefined the word hot with her photo shoot for the popular men’s magazine Maxim. Featuring as the cover girl for the month of March, Pooja certainly sent the temperatures soaring.

Well, the cover of the magazine isn’t the only reason to get your hands on a copy, especially since the actress has done an entire photoshoot for the latest issue. But the photo shoot isn’t the simple mundane run of the mill one, in fact Pooja shared a sneak peak of what to expect from the shoot in her Instagram account saying, “Be comfortable in your own skin and body.Own it and be proud.Confidence is ALWAYS sexy #FitWithAnAppetite #Repost @maxim.india”.

Back on the film front, Pooja who was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Ashutosh Gowariker film Mohenjo Daro will next be seen in the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.