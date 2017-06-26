Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 11:00 PM IST

HOT! Nargis Fakhri sizzles in a brown dress with a plunging neck line

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
She’s sexy and she knows. The model turned actress Nargis Fakhri, who will be making her singing debut soon, is rather active on social networking sites. After sharing a couple of images of her look from the music video of her upcoming track, Nargis took to the social networking site Instagram once again with more images.

Sharing yet another image of her look from the track ‘Habitaan Vigaad Di’ Nargis posted an image on Instagram along with details on how to attain her look. Sporting dark brown eyeshadow, deep red lipstick and a scintillating figure hugging black outfit, Nargis looks dressed to kill.

If that wasn’t enough, Nargis Fakhri shared yet another image this time for a different photoshoot, which features her in a brown dress with a plunging neckline. Sharing this image the actress posted, “Life is full of surprises and serenity. Being open to unexpected turns in the road is an important part of success. If you try to plan every step, you may miss those wonderful twists and turns. Just find your next adventure!!! Do it well, enjoy it-and then, not now, think about what comes next… Don’t forget to download my app for all of life’s wonderful adventures The world of beauty @nargisfakhri worked 10 hr day and still feeling fresh.”

