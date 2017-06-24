Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.06.2017 | 8:44 PM IST

HOT! Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (1)

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt is more than thrilled to be by her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt’s side. The actor has been travelling quite a bit in a bid to spend time with his children and family, something that he hasn’t done too often in the past few years owing to his imprisonment.

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (2)

Maanyata, who seems to be exploring several places during this trip, also doesn’t fail to share updates about the same on social media. She recently went for a long swim with son Shahraan, daughter Iqra and hubby Sanjay Dutt during her vacation.

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (3)

Besides sharing pictures of the swimming experience, Maanyata also flaunted her swimsuit as she posed by the swimming pool. Also, further, she continued sharing several pictures of hers along with friends and family on Instagram.

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (4)

Posting these series of pictures, Mrs. Dutt also spoke about her holiday saying, “The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us??#snttropez #love #grace #positivity #nikkibeach #familytime #familyholiday #friendslikefamily #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #dutts #shahraandutt #iqradutt #france #frenchriviera #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (5)

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt seems to be enjoying off the pool time with friends as he posed only for a few photographs.

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (6)

As far as work is concerned, Sanjay Dutt recently wrapped up the shoot of his comeback venture Bhoomi which co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from that, the actor has also been got on board for Girish Malik’s Torbaaz.

Maanyata Dutt poses in a swimsuit by the pool and it is sexy as hell (7)

 

