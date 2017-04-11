HOT: Karisma Kapoor beats the heat in a hot monochrome swimsuit

Despite the fact that Karisma Kapoor is away from films, we have quite often come across the actress making some trend-setting appearances at events. Also, she is one of the few Kapoors from her family who is on social media and her pictures there too often make it to fashion columns.

Now, trying to beat the heat, we spotted Karisma Kapoor chilling in a swimsuit. Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her sporting a monochrome swimwear and red lipstick, the former actress captioned it saying, “Sundays be like #summertime #Sunday #summerishere.” Karisma definitely set the temperatures in her latest avatar.

On the other hand, after going through a messy divorce with former husband Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor is often seen attending family functions as well as parties with her sister Kareena as well as the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita. The former 90s diva’s constant appearances with entrepreneur Sandeep Toshniwal has also fuelled up dating rumours between the two.