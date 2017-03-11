HOT HOLI: Poonam Pandey makes a special Holi wish in a sexy bikini

Leave it to Poonam Pandey to figure out a way to make the most innocent festival ooze oomph and lust. Well doing it again Pandey recently shared a post on Instagram asking her followers if they wanted to play Holi with her saying, “Wanna play Holi with me?? Watch my video tomorrow at 1pm…”

If the first image and invitation wasn’t enough, the model turned actress took to the social platform again today morning reminding her followers of the upcoming video saying, “Brand New Holi Video coming out at 1pm today..stay tuned Muuuaaah ;)”

Sharp at one up to her promise, Pandey posted yet another teaser image from the video saying, “And the Brand New Holi Video is here..Happy Holi in advance 😉 enjoy”. The video which was uploaded on Pandey’s youtube channel features her in a white two piece bikini indulging in some fun with colour, ending with Holi wishes for her fans.