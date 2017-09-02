Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.09.2017

HOT: This 'Beach Bum' image of Bruna Abdullah is the hottest thing on the internet today

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

HOT This ‘Beach Bum’ image of Bruna Abdullah is the hottest thing on the internet today

The stunning beauty Bruna Abdullah seems to be consciously staying away from the big screen. However with regular posts on social networking sites, Bruna is definitely becoming an internet sensation. After sharing images of her holidays and other activities, Bruna took to Instagram once again to give us vacation goals.

This time sharing an image from Goa, Bruna Abdullah captioned the hot image saying, “Good Morning Goa!!! #beachbum #foreveronvacation #mybfisthebest #vagator #weekendvibes”.

Back on the work front, apart from the track ‘Tu Mera Hero’ from Desi Boyz, Bruna Abdullah was seen in previous Bollywood films like Grand Masti and I Hate Luv Storys. However, she is yet to make the announcement of her next Bollywood film.

