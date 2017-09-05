HOT! Amy Jackson spotted in a sizzling black outfit

If you are not following Amy Jackson on Instagram, you are seriously missing something exciting in life. The petite actress posts some sizzling hot images regularly that shouldn’t be missed at any cost.

Yesterday, Amy Jackson posted yet another picture that is bound to raise temperatures. It features Amy Jackson wearing a short black outfit with a cute scarf around her head. She is holding a violet flower in her hand and seems to be lost in thoughts or maybe too mesmerized with the fragrance of the flower. The caption of the picture is, “Tenderness is a virtue”. She has also tagged ‘Rat and Boa’, a clothing brand and probably her outfit is designed by the said company.

On the film front, Amy Jackson is gearing up for the release of the trilingual film 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. She will also be seen in Indo-British film Boogie Man and Kannada film The Villain.