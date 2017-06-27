Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 8:41 PM IST

HOT! Aisha Sharma’s selfie in this backless dress is the hottest thing on the internet today

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Aisha Sharma

Being the sister of actress Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma started her career as a model and soon turned into a popular name as the Kingfisher Calendar Girl. While we are still awaiting the debut of this hot model in B-town, she does have an ample fan following on social media.

Aisha Sharma, who loves to share pictures of her photoshoots on Instagram, recently shared a rather sexy picture of hers on the platform. She posted this picture of her clicking a picture from her phone’s camera whilst sporting a backless trendy outfit and her hair tied into a bun as she pouts.

On the work front, there were many reports on Aisha making her big Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 but it seems the deal did not work out and she was replaced by other Bollywood actress. There were further also speculations about her signing other films in the industry but there haven’t been any confirmation on the same.

