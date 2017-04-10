HOT: Aisha Sharma ups the heat quotient in a bikini top

Last time we wrote about the stunning Aisha Sharma and her rendezvous with the sun kissed beaches of Goa in a sexy bikini, she set the internet afire with her ‘heat quotient’. This time round, we bring to you Aisha Sharma in yet another selfie that not just defies heat, but also defines it!

Aisha Sharma seemed to be in a relaxed mood when she posted the adjoining photograph yesterday on the social media. She aptly titled the same as “Sunday #kiini”.

For starters, Aisha Sharma, who happens to be the younger sister of Neha Sharma, is the same PYT who was one of the reasons for the music video ‘Ik Vaari Haan Kehde’ to attain the status of most watched video of the recent time. On the other hand, her big Bollywood debut which was supposed to happen with the Akshay Kumar starrer Namastey England, seems to have been put on hold.

