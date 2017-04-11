HOT: Aisha Sharma gives us fitness goals with her hot workout with a kettle bell

Off late Aisha Sharma, who was seen in the music video ‘Ik Vaari Haan Kehde’, has been turning up the temperatures with her sizzling hot Instagram posts. After posting hot bikini pics from the beaches of Goa, the girl is at it again.

This time though Aisha Sharma isn’t making us jealous with her holiday images, instead she is giving us fitness goals with her scintillating workout. Posting a video of her kettle bell workout, Aisha certainly is a stunner, and now we know how she manages to keep in shape as well. Posting the video Aisha added, “You need to eat normally and healthfully, and you need to exercise. I’m so passionate about this because I think people spend their lives not happy in their bodies ~Courtney Thorne-Smith” .. Passion , thrill and drill with @ant_pecs @nehasharmaofficial #fitness #workout #kettlebell”.