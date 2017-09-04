HOLY SMOKES: Priyanka Chopra is a sultry siren on the cover of Vogue India

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one sexy lady who never fails to amaze her fans with her scintillating photoshoots. From red carpets to magazine covers, Priyanka Chopra grabs everyone’s attention with her beauty.

Now, Priyanka Chopra’s latest cover shoot is definitely unstoppable. Vogue India recently dropped its September issue in which Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous look is not to be missed. Priyanka shared the cover with a caption that read, “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia.”

On the cover, Priyanka is dressed in a black halter neck bikini top by Nina Ricci with a black net. Adding to her look, she chose for a bold makeup with dark lips, winged liner filled in bold eyebrows and manicured metallic nails. She has accessorized the look with Fred Leighton dangling earrings.

If you think the cover shot is stunning, the inside photos from the cover shoot are equally scintillating. In one shot, Priyanka Chopra is donning a sequin dress with a slashing, cowl neckline and a hip-high slit. Smokey eyes, wedges and nude shimmery lips rounded her look. In another shot, Priyanka is wearing a gold sequined shirt style collared dress and slaying the look.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon head back to the US to kick start shooting Quantico’s Season 3. Besides this, the actress has already completed her second Hollywood flick, Isn’t It Romantic which also stars Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, and Rebel Wilson. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in A Kid Like Jake with Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.