Last Updated 20.06.2017 | 12:09 AM IST

HOLY SMOKES: Lauren Gottlieb shows off her perfect body in a bikini in Dubai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Lauren Gottlieb shows off her perfect body in a bikini in Dubai

Lauren Gottlieb, who rose to fame in Bollywood with her debut in Remo Dsouza’s dance film ABCD, is one stunning woman. While the dancer-turned-actress wowed the audience with her dancing skills, she is now making several hearts skip a beat.

Lauren is currently in Dubai where she decided to take some time off and have a pool day. She shared a stunning photograph enjoying the sun in a bikini as she flaunted her perfect body. She captioned the photograph as, “When in Dubai.”

On the work front, Lauren Gottlieb was last seen in Badshah’s latest single ‘Mercy‘.

