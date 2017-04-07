Hindi Medium- A trailer you just cannot miss

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium has a very important message for everyone. The film revolves around a desi Indian couple’s obsession with their daughter’s admission in an English school. Irrfan and Saba have rightly portrayed how every other parent in India wants their child to obtain the best education and one that specifically teaches them to speak fluent English.

The trailer of the film which was released yesterday has got the most positive response. The journey of Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and their daughter played by Dishita Sehgal is inspiring, exciting and a completely relatable one. The epic story line inspired from real time issues, Irrfan Khan’s impeccable dialogue delivery and Saba and Irrfan’s charm as a couple is something we’re eagerly waiting for.

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and is a T- Series and Maddock films presentation. It is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country. The film is all set to release on May 12, 2017.

