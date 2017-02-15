Makers of Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab thrilled with audience response to film

Since the surgical strike was unleashed on February 10, with the release of Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan and Honeypreet Insan starrer, Hind Ka Napak ko Jawab- MSG Lion Heart-2, the audience have apparently been flocking theatres in huge numbers.

In fact the makers of the film claim that the audience have loved not just the Sher-e-Hind fighting in his extra ordinary avatars as he takes on, those with vicious intentions (read napaks), but have also taken a liking to his Sindhi jeweller getup, which was totally unexpected! If that wasn’t all, the makers of the film further claim that while the audience and fans went crazy hooting when Hasan finds his haseena, they have also taken to social media channels drooling over his new love story and the punches rendering the napakis a lesson. Besides the action and the visuals, even the dialogues of the film have become a rage along with the songs of the film that seem to be finding a place in the playlists of many a fan, claims the producers of HKNKJ.

HKNKJ tries to capture the spirit of patriotism through an unusual angle & also tries to bring laurels to our Army jawans who should be our biggest heroes & role models! This is something that has clicked with the audiences and HKNKJ seems to be the perfect balance! Fans are flooding social circles, with their reaction videos, selfies pouring immense love for this Sher-e-Hind! It’s totally amazing to see such craze for HKNKJ in cinemas! Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ji Insan’s twitter handle meanwhile is abuzz with fan videos, pictures and velfies! HKNKJ’s jawaab is totally loved by fans, and hopefully our napaki folks too have got their answers this time around!

Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab – MSG Lion Heart-2, directed by father daughter duo, Dr. MSG and his daughter Honeypreet Insan has hit the screens this Friday, February 10.