Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 6:28 PM IST

HILARIOUS This reaction to Salman Khan’s Tubelight underperforming is on point

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Last week, we saw the release of the much talked about Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. However, contrary to expectations and totally unlike conventional Salman Khan films that hit screens on Eid, the latest Kabir Khan directorial has been facing a tough time at the box office window.

While trade pundits are now surmising various reasons for Tubelight’s box office underperformance, Facebook user Daanish Dhansi’s views on Tubelight’s performance via a meme is on point. Though the user doesn’t stop at poking fun at just Salman, but instead also includes Shah Rukh Khan, we just couldn’t stop laughing at it and had to share the same:

