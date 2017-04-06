HILARIOUS: Here’s what Ranveer Singh is up to each time his girl is away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

HILARIOUS Here’s what Ranveer Singh is up to each time his girl is away

By now we all know that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are in a relationship, though neither of the actors has ever accepted it openly.

The latest ad of Durex featuring Ranveer Singh shows the actor getting creative for his evening plans, clearly suggesting it’s going to ‘last longer’.

So in the same fun spirit, we decided to take some funny guesses at what Ranveer Singh is trying to do in the ad.

We would also like to read your interpretation of the same, so please post your funny views in the comments section.

Repurposing exercise balls

Ranveer 2

The older the table the better the ‘squeak’

Ranveer 3

Giving ‘Hitting the roof’ a whole new meaning

Ranveer 5

Who doesn’t like some splashing and shaking

Ranveer 6

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite again

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to…

The reason why Deepika Padukone secretly flew to Rajasthan news

REVEALED: The reason why Deepika Padukone…

Ranveer-Singh’s-rapping-act-impresses-professional-rappers

Ranveer Singh’s rapping act impresses…

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Shahid Kapoor is talking about all the women in his life

Here’s why Shahid Kapoor is talking about all the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification