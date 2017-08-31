Bollywood Hungama
This hilarious conversation between Ayushmann Khurrana and an embarrassed Mudit is not to be missed!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely picking up films that are taboo subjects. The actor, who made his debut with Vicky Donor based on sperm donation, now stars in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which talks about erectile dysfunction. The trailer is definitely quirky which showcases amazing chemistry between the lead actors.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a man named Mudit, who is about to get married but is also suffering from a medical problem of erectile dysfunction. So, many boys and men named Mudit in real life have become the butt of all jokes since the trailer was unveiled. Earlier this week, one guy named Mudit took to twitter to share his complaint with Ayushmann Khurrana. He said that for the first time someone used a name like Mudit and is an embarrassment for him.


Ayushmann Khurrana responded saying that he need worry and should watch the film first.


Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is slated to release on September 1.

