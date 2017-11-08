Here’s what Zareen Khan thinks of pickup lines and her ideal date!

Zareen Khan may be currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aksar 2 that is slated to hit screens next week and the actress isn’t leaving a single opportunity to promote the film. However, taking a breather from the hectic promotion schedule, Zareen was recently on an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama where she rather interestingly spoke about pickup lines and what would be her ideal date.

When quizzed whether people have used pickup lines on her, Zareen Khan added, “No, people haven’t really used pickup lines on me I guess they find me too intimidating or something.” Further talking about the pickup lines she would use, the Aksar 2 actress stated, “No I don’t use pickup lines on anybody. I am a very direct person. I don’t know how to do this beating around the bush kind of thing, if I like someone I will go up to that person and say I really like you so let’s do … whatever… But on a more serious note, in reality if I really like someone or have a crush on someone, first of all I am lost for words and am unable to be my vocal self. But later if I find things aren’t going as expected and that he hasn’t realized that I like him then I think I will start talking like normal again.”

Moving on from pickup lines Zareen Khan got talking about what her ideal date would be like. Detailing what she likes in a man, Zareen added, “My ideal date would be where my date cooks for me. I think the whole idea of a man cooking for me is very romantic so even if he is making the most basic dish and if he himself is doing it then great. And if it is an advanced dish like a chicken korma then I think I will just marry that guy”.

As for her film, Aksar 2 that also features Gautam Rode, Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in addition to Zareen is directed by Ananath Narayan Mahadevan and releases on November 17.