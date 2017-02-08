Here’s the weirdest thing that Alia Bhatt has googled

Alia Bhatt is certainly one name to watch out for. The actress who made her debut with the Karan Johar film Student of the Year has been on a success spree with her films being critically acclaimed by the audience and critics alike. Though this millennial certainly seems to be a know it all, there are those few instances when she has resorted to doing what most of us do, googling.

Revealing the weirdest thing that she has googled till date in a recent interview Alia added, “Recently in Europe, I was craving dosa, so I looked that up but nothing turned up. Also, now that I’ve moved into my new house, I have white tiles in my bathroom that I noticed were getting dirty around the edges. So I googled ‘how to take out stains from small hexagonal-shaped tiles’. Later the answer, of course came from mom”.

Back on the film front, Alia who was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi will next be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.