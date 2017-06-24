Here’s how Vidya Balan and the team of Tumhari Sulu celebrated the film’s wrap up

Earlier this week we had reported that Vidya Balan who was last seen in the film Begum Jaan had wrapped up shooting for her next venture titled Tumhari Sulu. The film, which will feature the actress playing the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, is the second film in which she will be portraying the role of RJ after Lage Raho Munnabhai.

While the film went on floors in the month of April on 23rd, this year, Vidya Balan who had been shooting for the same since then took to the social networking site Instagram talking about the film’s wrap up. Sharing an image that featured the entire cast and crew of the film Vidya added, “A happy picture of a happy crew of #TumhariSulu … a picture which releases on 1st December 2017”. Looking at the image, Vidya is all smiles as she poses with the team including director Suresh Triveni, who like Vidya seems to have enjoyed shooting the film.

As for the film itself, directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. It is slated to release on December 1, 2017.