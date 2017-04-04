Here’s why Vidya Balan claims she is similar to Kangna Ranaut

Besides the fact that both are actresses par excellence in their own right, there is hardly any similarity between Vidya Balan and Kangna Ranaut. But, recently, while Vidya Balan was promoting her upcoming film Begum Jaan, she told something which actually can shake the ground below a person’s feet.

Speaking to the media, Vidya Balan said that, during her early days, Vidya Balan admitted being like the fiery Kangna Ranaut, who had got into bad books of many after her nepotistic comments about Karan Johar. Vidya Balan quickly added that, she never landed herself into any trouble publicly, but, had been reminded of it in her interactions with them later. She also made a sweeping statement by stating that missing out on working with her was absolutely their loss and that such things doesn’t stop good roles from coming one’s way.

Opening up a bit more about her closely guarded personal life, Vidya Balan revealed that while she doesn’t make friends easily, her close friends were those who she had met in school and college. She also confessed of not having industry friend. Speaking about her criteria of signing a film, Vidya Balan said that she would work in any film if the script was good, and not because a superstar was associated with it. To her, the film’s banners and superstars were merely peripheral benefits.

On the films’ front, Vidya Balan will now be seen in the much awaited film Begam Jaan. Being a remake of the critically acclaimed Bengali film Rajkahini, Begum Jaan also stars Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan among others and has been set in the pre-Independence era. The film is slated to release on April 14 this year.