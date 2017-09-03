Here’s the video of Akshay Kumar practicing with his team Bengal Warriors

Akshay Kumar, who is known to be a fitness freak, recently showcased his love for sports and the actor went on to buy a kabaddi team. His team Bengal Warriors are in the midst of prepping for Pro Kabbadi League 2017 and it seems that their team owner is taking keen interest in their sessions.

Well, we came to this conclusion after we saw our busy star Akshay Kumar spending time with his team members. In fact, the superstar even posted a video of him doing a warm up session with his team recently on his Instagram page. Sharing the same, he also further added, “#AamarWarriorsare all geared up to #LePanga shortly after a quick warm up! Go @bengal.warriors.” Readers may be aware that a day ago, Bengal Warriors played a super thrilling match opposite UP Yodha at the Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. ‬

On the film front, Akshay Kumar recently tasted success with Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and he is now gearing up for his wife Twinkle Khanna’s debut production Padman and Reema Kagti’s period sports biopic Gold.