Here’s how Varun Dhawan and Amy Jackson set the trend for a hot summer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Varun Dhawan has become the faceof several trendy brands lately. Last year, Varun Dhawan was roped in as the brand ambassador for fashion brand Iconic. The brand has been finally revealing their latest campaign shots which also feature Amy Jackson.

The latest print campaign features Varun Dhawan and Amy Jackson wearing the brand’s summer collection 2017. Varun looks dapper and trendy in a checkered shirt with navy blue blazer. Amy has gone for a more boho look with a white maxi dress which she paired up with a black jacket. She shared the two looks from the new campaign and captioned it, “The new campaign for @iconicstoreme with @varundvn | Hair & Makeup by @aasifahmedofficial @jacobsadrian | initiated by @psentertainment.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He is currently shooting for Judwaa 2 starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Amy Jackson, on the other hand, will be next seen in RajinikanthAkshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

