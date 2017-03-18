Here’s how Twinkle Khanna is trying to make a comeback

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have always been doting parents when it comes to their kids. In fact, despite their packed schedules they have always managed to find quality time to spend with family. Doing the same recently was the actress turned columnist turned author turned producer who took time away from the ongoing film PadMan to spend it with her son.

Posting an image on her Instagram page of her playing scrabble with her son she added, “Scrabble time and trying to make a comeback after a humiliating defeat at the hands of my 14 year old #goodgrief #maheshwa”.

Speaking of comebacks, though Twinkle doesn’t intend on making a comeback as an actress, she recently floated her own production company, Mrs Funnybones. As for the film, PadMan features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Said to be a slice-of-life film, and inspired by true events, it attempts to bring forth the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who changed the fate of sanitary pads for women in a village.The film recently went on floors and the lead actors were even spotted shooting for a song sequence.