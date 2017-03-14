Here’s what Twinkle Khanna has to say about her new journey with PadMan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Stepping into the shoes of the producer, Twinkle Khanna announced her next venture, a biopic on the man who changed the face of sanitary pads in rural areas. PadMan, a film that was inspired by one of Twinkle’s short stories as well as the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganathan, will go on floors soon and the producer is equally excited about it.

Starting it under the famous banner of Mrs. Funnybones Films, Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share her excitement about PadMan which stars her hubby and superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead. Along with the picture, she also posted a caption saying, “Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of #Mrsfunnybones’ #Padman directed by R. Balki,need your love & luck as always.”

PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte in prominent roles and the producers have narrowed down on Republic Day of 2018.

